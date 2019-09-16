|
Tanner, June
1937 - 2019
My mom, June Rita Tanner, born on 7-23-1937, went to heaven to be with my father, her husband, Jack Tanner of 53 years, and my brother, son Craig Tanner. Mom was a proud nana of three grandchildren, Willow Meredith, Shea Elizabeth German Tanner, and Avery Grace Tanner. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and always looked forward to seeing them. Mom is survived by me, Vanessa Meredith, proud daughter, son-in-law, Christopher Meredith, her grandchildren, as well as many other family members and friends. I have many fond memories of my mom. She was / is my best friend, confidant, shopping partner, coffee pal, and was always the yin to my yang. In the most recent years, after her move to Ohio, she met a lot of people who are now called friends. Mom never met a stranger and was always up to date on the most recent gossip. Her nurses and caretakers shared with me on more than one occasion that they would always get the scoop from Ms. June, also fondly known as June Bug. The last few years were much slower for mom but she always kept her sense of humor, wit, feistiness, smile, and chatty personality. She loved it when we would bring her ice cream and would eat every last drop, even asking to see the container to make sure she got every last bite! Mom, at times, would say the most inappropriate things but they would make us chuckle and spoke to her playful personality. She enjoyed listening to music (Dean Martin) and watching older movies, especially with Carey Grant. I jokingly would kid my mom when she had to go to the hospital for a fall or ailment and say "you know mom we really have to stop meeting like this" and she would laugh. I sat by her bedside for multiple hospital stays and watched her sleep, fed her, and stood guard to make sure she received the absolute best care, which she deserved. I would often need to wake her up to eat and would tickle her nose. Each time, with her eyes still closed, she would giggle and say "that's my Vanessa!" Mom, you touched so many lives and made us all better people. You will be missed beyond comprehension. P.S.- I got the last word Mom - I love you the most!! See you on the flip side. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4-7pm followed by cremation at a later date. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019