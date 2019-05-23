Walker, June

1931 - 2019

June H. Walker. Mrs. Walker was called to her eternal home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born Effie June Heatherly, to the late William and Grace (Chadwick) Heatherly in LaFollette, TN, on June 26, 1931. Married William Howard Walker on December 6, 1952. Graduate of LaFollette High School, Class of 1950. Commercial Office Training, Class of 1952. Retired Senior PSD Technician, U.S. Postal Service. June taught Sunday school for over 40 years, serving two generations of some families. Served as Republican Judge at the polls for 35 years. Very active in the PTA at Indianola Elementary and Indianola Jr. High where her children attended school. Raised in Cedar Hill Baptist Church in LaFollette, TN. June was an active member of Indianola Church of Christ for 45 years. She served in many capacities over a period of several years. A most recent member of Maize Road Baptist Church. Memberships also included Cornith Chapter #393 Ohio Eastern Star, APWU retiree #232, NARFE #235, Gillie Center where she was active in the Red Hat Society, Gillie Fillies and Drama Club, AARP. June grew yellow roses and prior to falling ill, she would deliver bouquets of them to shut-ins at the local hospitals and nursing homes. In the spring, she shared her snake plants with friends, neighbors, and co-workers. In addition to being a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she was an avid reader with a personal library of some 2,000 books which she shared with family and friends. June also loved to bake and often shared her cakes with her co-workers at the Post Office prior to retiring. June is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Ted Heatherly, and sister Betty Sharp. Survived by son, Rick Walker; daughters, Carolyn (Harvey) Brock and Connie (Frank) Turrin; grandson, Jason (Jennifer) Brock; step-granddaughter, Jill Turrin; and step great-grandsons, Koen, Kyren, and Mykel. Friends may call Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. (Order of Eastern Star Service 6 p.m.) at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Private family interment at Union Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019