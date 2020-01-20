Home

Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading Location
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7710 Kenwood Road
Kenwood, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7710 Kenwood Road
Kenwood, OH
View Map
June Weinhart Obituary
Weinhart, June
June LaVerne (nee Hasenohr), beloved wife of Dale Whitlaw Weinhart for 63 years. Loving mother of Michael Dale Weinhart (Brenda) and Susan Carol Collett (Lindsey). Cherished grandmother of Kristen Collett, Alexander and Benjamin Weinhart. Preceded in death by her parents Amelia and Ernst Hasenohr and a beloved sister Ruth Rohlfer. Also survived by 3 nieces and 5 nephews. June passed away January 16, 2020 at age 83. Visitation will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7710 Kenwood Road, Kenwood, Ohio, 45236 Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9-9:45AM with funeral services at 10AM. Entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Complete obituary at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020
