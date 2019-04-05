Yungfleisch, June

1949 - 2019

June Sharen (Briggs) Yungfleisch, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Heaven resounded with laughter as it received our mother. June was born January 14, 1949 to the late Mary and Glenn Briggs. She was a lifelong resident of Columbus, although her influence and friendship were often felt far beyond. She married Dan in 1967, and they were married until his death in 2003. Theirs was a very special kind of love. June was loyal to her loved ones, quick to share her infectious laughter, incredibly smart with common sense and fiercely protective of her family; whether family by birth or by choice. She has left behind so many friends, neighbors and family who will grieve for her and treasure the memories she helped to create. Among those left to carry on her memory are her children, Daniel (Joe) Yungfleisch, Jeanne (Timothy Sedlock) Yungfleisch and Kimberly (Dennis) Chandler; her siblings, William (Jean) Briggs, Cathy (Jerry) Jenkins and Richard Briggs; grandchildren, Katy, Chelsey, Kelley, Courtney, Macey, Madison, Daniel, Autumn and Emme; 7 great grandchildren; and a plethora of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She will be sorely missed by her beloved dog, Benny. She was preceded in death by her parents, baby brother Mikey, husband Dan and many dear friends. She changed this world for the better, and although we are pleased she has left her suffering behind, her loss will be felt for a very very long time to come. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Monday 5-8 PM, where service will be held 10 AM Tuesday. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.