Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, PLAIN CITY/DUBLIN Chapel,
9720 State Route 161,
Plain City,, OH
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, PLAIN CITY/DUBLIN Chapel,
9720 State Route 161,
Plain City,, OH
Junie "Jay" Thomas Obituary
Thomas, Junie "Jay"
Junie "Jay" Thomas, age 77, of Plain City, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and his family pets, especially his dogs. Jay was a sports enthusiast who would never miss a Buckeyes, Browns or Indians game. He was an active member of Carmel Christian Center. Jay loved spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren and going to church. He loved to spend time with the young people at church telling them stories about his hunting and fishing trips. Preceded in death by parents Lester and Ruby Thomas and first wife Beverly Thomas. Survived by loving wife Elena, children Cindy Thomas Johnson (Bobby Scott Jr.) and Elizabeth (Mark) Otto, sister Margaret (Jerry) Jarrett, grandchildren Cory Ford, Zachery (Kaitlyn) Ford, Joshua Ford and Brooke Otto, great grandchildren Sophia Ford and Owen Ford, stepson Mike Headlee, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Family will receive friends 1-3 pm Monday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, PLAIN CITY/DUBLIN Chapel, 9720 State Route 161, Plain City, OH 43064; where a memorial service will follow at 3 pm. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
