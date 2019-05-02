|
|
Rogers Jr., Justin
1929 - 2019
Justin T. Rogers, Jr., 89, retired President, CEO, and Chairman of Ohio Edison (now First Energy), passed away April 10, 2019. His family was comforted that he died at Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Akron, that he helped found. He was born August 4, 1929; graduated from Princeton with honors in 1951and University of Michigan law school in1954. After serving in the U.S. Army, he joined the Columbus law firm (now) Porter Wright Morris & Arthur. Justin made lifelong friendships in Columbus and enjoyed summertime at Columbus Beach Club. In 1958 he joined Ohio Edison and in 1979 rose to President, CEO, and Chairman, steering the firm through a crucial phase of its history. He was a strong leader during his 36-year-career. His fellow employees appreciated his kindnesses, support, humble manner and down-to-earth friendliness. He was a towering presence with a genuine compassion for others. He is survived by his wife, Jane Nicholas Rogers; and his children, Sarah, Larkin and Justin III; and grandson, Angus C.B. Warren. The family suggests memorial contributions to Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron OH 44333, in lieu of flowers. Calling hours 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44313. (Billow, 330-867-4141).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019