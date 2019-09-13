Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Oasis City Church
975 Eastwind Drive
Westerville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Oasis City Church
975 Eastwind Drive
Westerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Stewart


1997 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Stewart Obituary
Stewart, Justin
Justin "J. Stew" Stewart, age 22, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on September 7, 2019. Justin graduated from Westerville North High School, Class of 2015. Justin played on the Varsity Football Team and was known for his team spirit, commitment, generosity, loyalty, larger than life smile and big heart. Later J. Stew attended Columbus State College. Justin was a true sneakerhead and known for his collection, love of shoes and unique style. Justin would camp outside all year around to get a ticket in order to get all of the new releases. Justin worked at Nike Shoe Outlet. Justin's dream was to work at the Nike Corporate Headquarters to design shoes. Justin is survived by his parents, Kim and Jason Stewart; brother, Jaylen Broadnus; grandparents, Edward and Gloria Folds; uncle, Ed (Lesley) Folds; aunt, Marla Morris; and a host of uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by great-grandparents Walter and Elvera McKinley and Mattie Kimble Folds and uncle Grady Folds. In memory of Justin, friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E Schrock Rd., Westerville, Ohio 43081 on Tuesday September 17 from 5-8 pm. The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at Oasis City Church, 975 Eastwind Drive, Westerville, Ohio 43081 on September 18, Pastor Adam Stewart officiating, where family and friends will be received from 11am-12noon with the service immediately following. A graveside service will follow at the Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Justin's memory made to Ohio Addiction Recovery Center, 1151 S. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43206. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now