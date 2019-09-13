|
|
Stewart, Justin
Justin "J. Stew" Stewart, age 22, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on September 7, 2019. Justin graduated from Westerville North High School, Class of 2015. Justin played on the Varsity Football Team and was known for his team spirit, commitment, generosity, loyalty, larger than life smile and big heart. Later J. Stew attended Columbus State College. Justin was a true sneakerhead and known for his collection, love of shoes and unique style. Justin would camp outside all year around to get a ticket in order to get all of the new releases. Justin worked at Nike Shoe Outlet. Justin's dream was to work at the Nike Corporate Headquarters to design shoes. Justin is survived by his parents, Kim and Jason Stewart; brother, Jaylen Broadnus; grandparents, Edward and Gloria Folds; uncle, Ed (Lesley) Folds; aunt, Marla Morris; and a host of uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by great-grandparents Walter and Elvera McKinley and Mattie Kimble Folds and uncle Grady Folds. In memory of Justin, friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E Schrock Rd., Westerville, Ohio 43081 on Tuesday September 17 from 5-8 pm. The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at Oasis City Church, 975 Eastwind Drive, Westerville, Ohio 43081 on September 18, Pastor Adam Stewart officiating, where family and friends will be received from 11am-12noon with the service immediately following. A graveside service will follow at the Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Justin's memory made to Ohio Addiction Recovery Center, 1151 S. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43206. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019