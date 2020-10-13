Swank, Justin
1972 - 2020
Justin G. Swank, 48, of Westerville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 11, 2020. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 17, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 and reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 1pm until 3pm Saturday, October 17, 2020. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
