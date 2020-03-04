|
Richardson, K. Carol
K. Carol Richardson, 86, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Preceded in death by husband John D., father Clifford W. Boehmer, mother and stepfather Kathryn (King) and William J. Nadicksbernd Jr., sister Betty (Paul) Moore and niece Dru Ellen Johnson. Survived by children, J. D. Richardson and Anne (Bryan) Fouss; grandson, John Fouss; siblings, Jeri (Drew) Coleman, Bill (Regina) Nadicksbernd, Peggy (Bob) Burgess, and Sue (Jerry) Sharp; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Carol's family will receive friends at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High St., Lockbourne. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. at the Chapel. Private interment at the cemetery to follow. Arrangements by O'SHAUGHNESSY COMPANY, please call 614-221-2311 with questions, or visit oshaughnessycompany.com for full obituary information. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the AOH for the Richardson Endowment Fund, or the Columbus Museum of Art, or the Columbus Cultural Arts Center, or a .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020