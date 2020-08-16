Haydock, K. Jolene
1953 - 2020
K. Jolene Haydock, age 66, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Kobacker House. Jolene was born in Greenfield, Indiana to the late William and Joanne (Kemerly) Haydock. She was a 1972 graduate of Upper Arlington High School. After high school, Jolene graduated from cosmetology school. Later, she worked in quality control for a pharmaceutical company. Jolene was a longtime member of Vaud-Villities. No formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House, Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 OhioHealth Pkwy, Columbus, Ohio 43202. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.