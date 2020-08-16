1/
K. Jolene Haydock
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share K.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haydock, K. Jolene
1953 - 2020
K. Jolene Haydock, age 66, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Kobacker House. Jolene was born in Greenfield, Indiana to the late William and Joanne (Kemerly) Haydock. She was a 1972 graduate of Upper Arlington High School. After high school, Jolene graduated from cosmetology school. Later, she worked in quality control for a pharmaceutical company. Jolene was a longtime member of Vaud-Villities. No formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House, Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 OhioHealth Pkwy, Columbus, Ohio 43202. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved