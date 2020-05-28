Kaitlyn Winks
1986 - 2020
Winks, Kaitlyn
1986 - 2020
Kaitlyn E. Winks, beloved daughter, sister, and mommy, passed away on May 20, 2020. Kaitlyn is survived by her parents, David and Jean Winks; brother, Kristoffer Winks; and son, Gaige Stanford, whom she loved dearly. Kaitlyn loved helping others as a dedicated nurse with Ohio Health. She loved her job and enjoyed her doctor and nurse co-workers. In addition to helping others, she had an especially strong passion for the care of her pets and all animals. Kaitlyn was caring, loving, and compassionate with beautiful blue eyes, paired with a bright smile and will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 St. Rt. 37 E., Delaware, OH 43015 or animal shelter of choice to continue Kaitlyn's passion for animals. Please visit Schoedinger.com to send condolence or share a memory with Kaitlyn's family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
