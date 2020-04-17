|
Farkas, Kalman
1937 - 2020
Kalman Farkas, 82 passed away on April 16, 2020. Kalman was born on August 2, 1937 in Hungary to the late Michael and Maria Farkas. He is survived by his loving wife Mildred and niece, Elizabeth (Michael) Weinstein.
When Kalman was 19 years old he came to the United States and joined the US Army as a Paratrooper. He then went on to receive his BSME in Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University.
A graveside service for Kalman will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:30am at Glen Rest Memorial Estates with Fr. David Young officiating. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home.
Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020