Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estates
Resources
More Obituaries for Kalman Farkas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kalman Farkas


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kalman Farkas Obituary
Farkas, Kalman
1937 - 2020
Kalman Farkas, 82 passed away on April 16, 2020. Kalman was born on August 2, 1937 in Hungary to the late Michael and Maria Farkas. He is survived by his loving wife Mildred and niece, Elizabeth (Michael) Weinstein.
When Kalman was 19 years old he came to the United States and joined the US Army as a Paratrooper. He then went on to receive his BSME in Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University.
A graveside service for Kalman will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:30am at Glen Rest Memorial Estates with Fr. David Young officiating. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home.
Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kalman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -