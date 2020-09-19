Barney, Karel
On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Karel Kelsik Barney went home to be with our Lord, at the age of 72. She was born in Paulding, Ohio on November 24, 1947, to Dorothy and William Kelsik, who preceded her in death. She was a proud graduate of Upper Arlington High School; she spent her Senior year at the Moscow University in the Soviet Union, and DePauw University, where she joined the sisterhood of Alpha Phi Sorority. Karel had a successful career in retail for almost 50 years, including becoming the first female VP in Federated Industries, and enjoyed the many friends she made while employed at Gold Circle and MicroCenter, from which she recently retired.
Karel is survived by the love of her life, Donald "Mike" Barney, whom she married in 1999. They shared 21 years of love, laughter, travel, dogs, and great friends. She is also survived by step daughters, Teresa, Kimberly, and Natalie; sister, Kay Hoagland; brother, Kim Kelsik; nieces Susan, Sarah, Ann, and Betsy; nephews Steven and Michael, and many great nieces and nephews, as well as cousins. Karel will be lovingly remembered for her contagious laughter, quick wit, uplifting nature, love of her flower gardens, and as a patriot who loved her country.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor will be held on Saturday October 2, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00PM at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St. with Pastor Ed Lewis officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Karel's memory to the Columbus Humane Society. She will be interred in Grandview Cemetery in Chillicothe, Ohio on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 12:00pm. For those who wish to stay home and stay healthy, the Service will be broadcast live. Please check the website for further details at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com