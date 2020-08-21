Karen Beach

Beach, Karen

Karen Ann Beach, 84, of Johnstown, OH, departed this life on August 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Margaret Baker, and her husband Elsworth Lynn Beach. She is survived by her sons, Doug (Annette) and Bill (Betsy); six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Karen was a loving wife and mother and an avid sports fan, always ready to cheer on her beloved Johnstown Johnnies and Ohio State Buckeyes. She will be missed by all who knew her. Because of COVID 19 concerns, a celebration of life will be delayed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Johnstown High School Champions Scoreboard, c/o Johnstown Monroe School District, 441 South Main Street, Johnstown, OH 43031.



