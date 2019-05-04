|
|
Rice, Karen Charlene
1943 - 2019
Karen Charlene Rice, 75, passed away Friday May 3, 2019. Karen was born August 31, 1943 in New Lexington, Ohio to Marie and Charles Pike. She graduated from West High School in 1961. She moved to Cincinnati after graduation and worked at the Federal Reserve Bank, where she met Ron her husband of nearly 50 years. Karen enjoyed playing piano, dancing, cooking, drawing and painting. She devoted her life to her family; supporting her children and grandchildren's activities, camping at Deer Creek, taking trips to Florida, Gatlinburg and the 1996 Summer Olympics, spending time listening and sharing stories around the kitchen table. Love, laughter and faith showed in all her interactions. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert (Nita) Pike, sister Barbara Cress and husband Ron. Survivors include her little ones Ron (Brenda) Rice, Dawn (Greg) Hatton, Dan (Chimene) Rice, Dave Rice, Joe (Michele) Rice: she was gramma purple to Shandi (Rockelle), Kyle (Stephanie), Alycia, Alexandra, Trevor, Tina, Ryland and Benton. Friends may visit Thursday May 9, from 5-8 at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, Ohio where funeral will be held 11:00 Friday. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Autism Speaks 1060 State Road 2nd Floor Princeton, NJ 08540 in her memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019