Converse, Karen
1946 - 2020
Karen M. Converse, age 73, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away January 29, 2020. She was a graduate of Bishop-Hartley High School. She was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Edith Smith. Karen is survived by her children, Karrie Converse-Jones (Shawn Jones) Laura Haines (Nick), Chris Converse (Susan); grandchildren, Morgan, Ethan, Abigail, Austin, Violet, Archer and Everett; brother, Michael Smith; sister, Kimberlee Peach; and nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. on Monday, February 3, from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate Karen's life. A private inurnment will happen at later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family asks that you donate to Kobacker House in Karen's memory. To share a special memory or to sign her on line guest book, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020