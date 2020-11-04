1/
Karen Devereaux
1959 - 2020
Devereaux, Karen
Our loving daughter and sister, Karen Lynn Devereaux, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Karen was born September 23, 1959 and was an avid sports fan with a true love of Notre Dame. She knew every sport statistic for any sport and could argue with the best. Karen played basketball and softball for much of her life, known as the "Big Bopper" on the softball field. She was inducted into the Columbus Slow-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame in 2006 and won many other awards and trophies. She worked at Chase Bank for 31 years then retired to Myrtle Beach. She loved her family, her friends, her cats and her dogs. Karen is survived by her father, Donald (Patti) Devereaux; her mother, Patricia Devereaux; sisters, Debra (Ed) Studer, Dawn (Mike) Albright and Mary (Ted) Nelson; brother, Patrick (Gale) Devereaux; nephews, Ryan Devereaux and Dustin Devereaux; nieces, Kelly Studer and Mariah Albright; great nephew, Anthony Devereaux; and great nieces, Madison Devereaux and Savannah Jade Albright; step-sisters, Cindy (Donnis) Kennedy, Sheri (Randy) Taynor; and step-brother, Bill (Vicki) Fitzpatrick. Services will be held at 10:30am Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 584 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio with Father Stash Dailey officiating. www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
