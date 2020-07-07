1/1
Karen Dittus
Dittus, Karen
Karen Beth Dittus, age 74, of Plain City, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke; member Marysville First English Lutheran Church; accomplished pianist, revered instructor, respected educator. Predeceased by eldest son Lee Dittus. Survived by husband, Doug Dittus; sons, Jason Dittus and wife, Amy and Jeremy Dittus and husband, Michael McArdle; grandchildren, Matthew and Meghan. Celebration of Life memorial service 5pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 First English Lutheran Church, 687 London Avenue, Marysville, Ohio 43040; the family will receive friends outdoors immediately following the service until 8pm; social distancing will be practiced; masks will be required and temperatures will be taken before entry into the church building; the service will be broadcast on a viewing screen outdoors for those who wish to bring a lawn chair. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the music ministry at First English Lutheran Church. Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
