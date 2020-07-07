Karen Dittus

Dittus, Karen
Karen Beth Dittus, age 74, of Plain City, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke; member Marysville First English Lutheran Church; accomplished pianist, revered instructor, respected educator. Predeceased by eldest son Lee Dittus. Survived by husband, Doug Dittus; sons, Jason Dittus and wife, Amy and Jeremy Dittus and husband, Michael McArdle; grandchildren, Matthew and Meghan. Celebration of Life memorial service 5pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 First English Lutheran Church, 687 London Avenue, Marysville, Ohio 43040; the family will receive friends outdoors immediately following the service until 8pm; social distancing will be practiced; masks will be required and temperatures will be taken before entry into the church building; the service will be broadcast on a viewing screen outdoors for those who wish to bring a lawn chair. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the music ministry at First English Lutheran Church. Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com
