Karen Ann Fisher, age 63, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, after a valiant fight against breast cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul and their wonderful children, John (Ashley), Jane (Hopper), Adam (Billie), Shelly (Jeff) and Tina (Mike). Karen's pride and joy were her grandchildren, Creed and Wade, Kymberlee, Haleigh, Chloe, Christopher, Rory, Renee, Steven, Jessica, Courtney, Chrissy and Rebecca. She was born to the late Clarold Jane and Richard Gehring on February 28 in Columbus. She and her identical twin sister, Kathy (Dan) Fannin, were the youngest of six children, including Vickie (Lowell, decd.), Sue, Michael and Dave (Karoline). Karen had many nieces and nephews, too numerous to name, who loved and cherished their Aunt Karen. Because of her loving nature, Karen always had room for another animal to nurture and her latest furry babies are Maxie, Bella, Angel and Henry. She leaves behind many friends from Marysville, OH, her card club buddies and her cherished friends from Country Charm Beauty Shop. Karen's heart was full of love and her beauty was in her spirit of giving that love to her family and friends. She always ended her conversations with "I Love You, Bye" and hearing those words will echo in our souls forever. The family wishes to thank Anita and Jenny from Hospice for their care and comfort to Karen during the last 8 weeks of her life. Family will receive friends Friday 5-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral services will be held 10 am Saturday. Burial Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019