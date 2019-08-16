|
Fowler, Karen
1968 - 2019
Karen McKay Fowler, 51, of Perrysburg, Ohio, died unexpectedly Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois on March 13, 1968 to Stephen H. and Susan L. (Cox) Fowler. Karen graduated from Perrysburg High School, furthered her education at the University of Toledo and Owens Community College. Graduating magna cum laude in 2011 with an Associate of Applied Business, E-Business Technology degree. Karen was a faithful member of Foundation Stone Church in Northwood, Ohio. She was an avid reader, talented in art and music (she was a singer in a band), and creative writing. She was an advocate for the importance of education and independent thinking. She felt her greatest achievement was being a mother to her son. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Karen is survived by her son, Joshua Leganik; father, Stephen (Kay Hoagland) Fowler; mother, Susan (Cox) Fowler; Josh's father and friend, David Leganik; sister, Amy Fowler; brother, Sean Fowler; Josh's paternal grandparents, Linda Leganik and Bob Comte; uncle, Dan (Julia Duffy) Fowler; aunt, Mary Lou Cox, and uncle, Michael Cox. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Harry and Cleo Fowler, maternal grandparents Lawrence and Marian Cox. The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care provided by the staff of St. Vincent's ICU, in particular Barb, Jocelyn, and Samantha, who without exception went above and beyond in the care provided to Karen and the support and compassion shown to the family. Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, 419-874-3133, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a Celebration of Life starting at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Karen's name be made to the charities of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.witzlershank.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019