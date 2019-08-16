Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Fowler


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Fowler Obituary
Fowler, Karen
1968 - 2019
Karen McKay Fowler, 51, of Perrysburg, Ohio, died unexpectedly Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois on March 13, 1968 to Stephen H. and Susan L. (Cox) Fowler. Karen graduated from Perrysburg High School, furthered her education at the University of Toledo and Owens Community College. Graduating magna cum laude in 2011 with an Associate of Applied Business, E-Business Technology degree. Karen was a faithful member of Foundation Stone Church in Northwood, Ohio. She was an avid reader, talented in art and music (she was a singer in a band), and creative writing. She was an advocate for the importance of education and independent thinking. She felt her greatest achievement was being a mother to her son. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Karen is survived by her son, Joshua Leganik; father, Stephen (Kay Hoagland) Fowler; mother, Susan (Cox) Fowler; Josh's father and friend, David Leganik; sister, Amy Fowler; brother, Sean Fowler; Josh's paternal grandparents, Linda Leganik and Bob Comte; uncle, Dan (Julia Duffy) Fowler; aunt, Mary Lou Cox, and uncle, Michael Cox. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Harry and Cleo Fowler, maternal grandparents Lawrence and Marian Cox. The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care provided by the staff of St. Vincent's ICU, in particular Barb, Jocelyn, and Samantha, who without exception went above and beyond in the care provided to Karen and the support and compassion shown to the family. Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, 419-874-3133, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a Celebration of Life starting at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Karen's name be made to the charities of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.witzlershank.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now