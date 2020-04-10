|
|
Gelbaugh, Karen
1943 - 2020
Karen Gelbaugh, age 76, of Columbus, passed away suddenly April 8, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Jim and Jean Miller. Karen grew up in Upper Arlington, graduated from St. Mary's of the Springs High School, and attended The Ohio State University. She was a member of St. Andrew Parish. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 50 years, David Gelbaugh; daughter, Kristin (Paul) Adams of Dublin; and grandchildren, Gabi and Will Adams. Private family burial in New Lexington, Ohio by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on a date yet to be determined. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020