Karen Hanson
Hanson, Karen
1948 - 2020
Karen Hanson, age 71, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John and Marie Glenn. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Ralph, brother Beau, granddaughter Emily Schaub, grandson Robert Bettes. She is survived by her children, Robert (Geneva) Bettes, Chris (Aimee) Hanson, Angela (Tim) Schaub, Chris (Tina) Anderson, Tim Anderson; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Peggy (Tom) Rattray, Sally Glenn, and Debi Glenn; many other friends and family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She loved to cook and bake for everyone and enjoyed bowling in her league. We will miss her humor, laugh, and dedication to her loved ones. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 4-7pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1pm. Pastor Bruce Bell officiating. Interment to follow at Somerford Cemetery in London, Ohio. Masks will be required for attending visitation and funeral service.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
