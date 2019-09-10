Home

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Henson Family Farm
15367 Lockbourne-Eastern Road
Ashville, OH
Resources
Karen Henson


1957 - 2019
Karen Henson Obituary
Henson, Karen
1957 - 2019
Karen Jean Henson (Franck), 61, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wed., Aug. 21, 2019. She is survived by husband, Harold (Champ); her children, Clayton Tyler (Kristen) Henson, Cassidy Rae (Chris) Good and Colton Tanner Henson; sisters, Leslie (Walter) Kayser and Sharon (Jeffrey) Dixon; brothers-in-law, Lance Creed Henson, Jules Matthew (Linda) Henson and Adam Trent Henson; her beloved grandchildren; an aunt, nieces, nephews and special friend, Jackie Helfrey. Karen's Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 15 at the Henson Family Farm, 15367 Lockbourne-Eastern Rd., Ashville 43103. Memorial donations in Karen's memory may be to: Berger Hospice, 1170 N. Court St., Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
