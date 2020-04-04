Home

Karen Howald Obituary
Howald, Karen
1926 - 2020
Karen A. Howald, 93, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to Herbert & Marion Dentner. She married Ernest Howald of Middletown, New York on September 8, 1946 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus, Ohio. Karen grew up on the west side of Columbus, and graduated from West High School, before attending Ohio State University for 2 years. She then worked for Western Electric as a secretary. Karen also lead many youth programs at Summit Station United Methodist Church and directed their Bible School Program for 12 years. She also started and lead many women's programs at Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. She was best known as the "Reynoldsburg Pie Lady." She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Marion Dentner; brothers Richard, Jack, Keith, and Noel Dentner; sisters Patricia Watson-Todd and Faith Suver; husband Ernest Howald; daughter Leslie A. Baughman; grandson John Howald; and great-grandson Justin Crawford. She is survived by sons Paul (Kathryn) Howald of Colorado, Gene (Suzu) Howald of Shanghai, China, and Chris (Kathleen) Howald of Newark, Ohio; daughter Terry (Steve) Crane of Millersport, Ohio; sister Hope (Bob) Staley of Summit Station, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; many more extended family and friends. Her memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Karen's memory may be made to Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Road, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 or Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corportate Exchange Drive #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Messages may be sent to Karen's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
