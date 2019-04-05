|
Hutson, Karen
1959 - 2019
Karen Hutson 59, of Marana, Arizona, passed away on March 29, 2019 after being struck by a vehicle. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 29, 1959 and is an alumni of Miami University. Upon graduation, she became a practicing registered dietician, primarily working with premature infants in neonatal intensive care. She married Daniel Hutson on Valentine's Day in 1987. Together they have two children, Andrew and Peter. She converted to Catholicism in 1994 and most recently was an active member of Our Lady of Victory in Marble Cliff, Ohio. Even after she moved to Arizona in 2018, she held her OLV family very close to her heart. Karen fell in love with the Sonoran Desert and blossomed in her new community. Every day she thanked God for the opportunity to be here with the wonderful mountain views she loved so much. Karen's love and grace touched all who met her. She was an adoring mother and devoted wife who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Andrew and twin brother Keith Cook. She is survived by her husband, Daniel of 32 years; her 22 year old son, Peter; parents, Theodore and Jean Cook; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Laura Cook, Todd and Rhonda Cook; and six nieces and nephews.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019