Karen Jane Corbin


1942 - 2020
Karen Jane Corbin Obituary
Corbin, Karen Jane
1942 - 2020
Karen Jane Corbin, age 77, of Groveport, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her daughter's home in Adena, Ohio. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on November 23, 1942, the daughter of the late William Feyh and Helen (Wilson) Pope. Karen was a retired supervisor from J.C. Penney Outlet following many years. Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Joseph H. Corbin; son-in-law, Jeff Masloski and great-grandson, Callum James Freeman. She is survived by her
children, Lisa (James) Morris, Benjamin (Brenda) Corbin, and Shelly Masloski; grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) Freeman, Mitchell Corbin, Brittany (Josh) Potkoski, Samantha (Chris) Davis, Lauren Masloski, and Joseph (Britny) Masloski; 4 great-grandchildren, Beckett Freeman, Alina Potkoski, Scarlett Davis and Mya Potkoski; brothers, Robert (Nancy) Feyh and James Feyh; nieces, nephews and many friends. Due to the current health restrictions, private services are being observed at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW; Suite 205, Lilburn, GA 30047 (www.lbda.org) in Karen's memory. For a complete obituary or to share a memory, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020
