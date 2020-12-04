Jones, Karen
1946 - 2020
Karen Krumbolt Jones, age 74, lost her battle with Covid-19 on 11/28/20 at Riverside Hospital due to overwhelming complications. Karen was born on 2/11/1946 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Louis and Katherine Krumbolt (Wallis). She resided in Westerville, OH from 1975 until her untimely passing. Karen Grew up outside of Philadelphia, PA and Graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1964 and went on to Penn State University. Karen married Donald Butler Jones in 1966, and divorced in 1976. Karen then married the late Tom Starr in 1988 who passed in 2003 and after his passing, stayed committed to their love throughout the remainder of her life. Karen was a fun loving, generous, robust personality that always tried to uplift everyone. She loved Her family first and foremost, the New Jersey Shore, Penn State Football, reading and cooking amazing dishes. Karen is survived by 3 children, Brian (Kelly) and David (Veronica) Jones and Thomas Starr; 7 grandchildren, Noah and Nicholas Jones, Alecia Monett, Payton, Paige and Brooke Camera and Harper Raphael; 2 great grandchildren, Rhett and Marlee Monett; 2 sisters, Linda (Robert) Smith and Paula (David) Dawson; nephew, Robert (Jennifer) Smith; nieces, Shannon (James) Wright, Susan (Jerry) Berman, Leslie (Timothy) McManus and Leigh Dawson. Puppy Mazie, Kitty Meau and an infinite number of loved Friends and extended family. At this time with respect for the health of everyone, we will be foregoing any gathering or memorial service for the foreseeable future. We very much hope to have a celebration of her life at some time in the future. In the meantime, we have set up a fundraising page in Karen's name to benefit Nationwide Children's Hospital where she worked for over 20 years. (Please follow the below link if you would like to donate in her memory). Give.NationwideChildrens.org/Krumbolt-Jones-Tribute
or https://give.nationwidechildrens.org/.../Donation2
