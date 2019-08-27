Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Karen Jordan


1959 - 2019
Karen Jordan Obituary
Jordan, Karen
1959 - 2019
Karen Jordan, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2019. She was born on October 19, 1959 to the late Charles and Martha Simmons. Preceded in death by her husband David Jordan Jr., parents, brother, nephew, brother-in-law, and grandson. Survived by daughter, Kristy; sons, Russell (Kendra) and Everette (Bryane); 7 grandchildren; sisters, Donna and Tammy (Larry); brother, Jeffrey; and many dear friends and family. Friends may call from 5pm until time of service at 7pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
