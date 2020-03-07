|
|
Lumsden, Karen
1940 - 2020
Karen S. Lumsden of Worthington, Ohio passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Karen was born August 21, 1940 in Davenport, Iowa the daughter of Henry and Eleanor (Lembke) Siemsen. After living in Australia for a year, Karen returned to the U. S. to marry Robert (Bob) Lumsden on February 12, 1965 in Los Angeles, CA. They came to call Columbus home when Bob started his business there in 1974. Along with raising two children and keeping Bob in line Karen kept active playing tennis and golf. After retiring to Florida, they returned to Columbus and Karen became involved once again with the Worthington Presbyterian Church and the Worthington Woman's Club. Karen and Bob traveled to 49 states and over 20 countries. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob Lumsden; son, Luke Lumsden; daughter, Molly Martin; grandchildren, Hannah Tarbert and Eleanor Ta rbert; brothers, Rich Siemsen and Randy (Pat) Siemsen; sister, Donna Jensen; and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel at Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020