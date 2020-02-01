Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
3730 Broadway,
Grove City,, OH
View Map
Roberts Stone, Karen Mary
Karen Mary Roberts Stone, age 73, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. She worked at the dental office of Margaret Palmer, was active at Animal Rescues such as Golden Endings, The Joshua House and Bald is Beautiful. She was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Karen was very involved with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband James Roberts and brother Mark Johnson. Survived by husband Paul Stone, children Gail (Scott) Powell and Robert (Brandi) Slusser, stepchildren Linda (Kyle) Henry, Victoria (Ryan) Cary and Patrick (Samantha) Stone, grandchildren Lauren (David) Thompson, Delaney (Ryan) Elifritz, Hunter Slusser, Bethany and Rebecca Henry, Liam and Reagan Cary and Kyada Stone, great grandchildren Landon Thompson, Brynn Thompson and Evelyn Elifritz, friends of the family Michelle and Austin Carte. Family will receive friends Monday 4-7 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. Interment Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Joshua House, P.O Box 513, Lecanto, Florida 34460. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
