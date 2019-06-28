|
McKown, Karen
1952 - 2019
Karen E. McKown, age 66, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Kobacker House. Graduate of Worthington High School, Class of 1970 and Sheffield School of Interior Design. Karen was a local Real Estate Agent. Preceded in death by her father Gerald D. Hillebrandt, mother Kathleen M. (Knoff) Jacobs, sister Kathy E. (Hillebrandt) Hooten, step-father Keith S. Jacobs, son John Paul McKown and her dearest companion Asa. Survived by children, R. Michael (Amy) McKown, Julie (McKown) Russell, and Lisa Stoerkel; grandchildren, Dalton, Landon, Cody, Ryan, Alec, Rhett, Joey, Marlayna, and Bella; brother, Michael A. (Pauletta) Hillebrandt; step-sisters, Pam (Pat) Beverage, Beckie (Phil) Davis, and Debbie Holloway; dear friend and caretaker, Ron Betz; supportive friends and neighbors. Memorial visitation Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4-6p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, where a Memorial Service will follow at 6p.m. Father Kevin Kavanagh, officiating. Private family inurnment. In lieu of flowers, Karen requested donations to Columbus Cancer Clinic, 1699 W. Mound St., Columbus, OH 43223. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019