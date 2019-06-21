|
|
Noble, Karen
Karen Elizabeth Noble, 68, passed away on 6/19/19 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was married to her beloved William Dean Noble for 33 years and cared for him until his death from cancer in 2003. Karen was born in Highpoint, North Carolina. A 1970 graduate of Westerville High School, Karen worked in the area of accounting and payroll until she retired from Thirty-One Gifts in 2015. Karen was preceded in death by her mother Harry Mildred Comery and her father Thomas D. Comery Sr. Karen is survived by her loving children, Andrew Joseph Noble, Emily Beth Leathley (Bryan), Erin Comery Deetz (Brandon); and her faithful siblings, William Michael Comery (Bonnie), Donna Rose Comery Crosby, Thomas D. Comery (Sydney) and Cynthia Bruce Comery Harris (Jeffrey). Karen's grandchildren Grace and Allyson Leathley and Dylann and Braxton Deetz were the treasures of her heart! Karen's infectious sense of humor and laughter endeared her to many leaving countless friends with wonderful memories. Karen loved to travel, play mahjong and spend hours creating treasured keepsakes from her love of scrapbooking. A private family service will be held on Sun., June 30, followed by a Celebration of Life open house beginning at 4PM at Vine and Tap in Dublin, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Karen's name to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 22, 2019