Schumer, Karen P.
Karen P. Schumer, 73, departed this world to step into eternal life with her Lord, Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, following a 15-year battle with MSA (Multiple Systems Atrophy). Karen was born June 9, 1946, in Youngstown, the first of 10 children of Melvin and Jeanne Lyden Schumer grew up in Youngstown and was a 1964 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. She graduated from Loretto Heights College in Denver Colo., taught junior high school in Waterloo, Iowa. Moving to Westerville she worked as a regional public relations director for Gov. Gilligan, accepted a position in fundraising and public relations at Denison University, The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business, and finished her working career for Youth for Christ of Central Ohio. After retiring Karen moved to Jupiter. While living in Westerville, she was a member of Xenos Christian Fellowship, where she was active in several groups, discipled many women, and taught Bible studies. She is survived by her siblings, Melvin (Vinnie) Schumer of Carrollton, John (Karen) Schumer of Sandwich, Mass., Greg (Bowie) Schumer of Jupiter, Margie (JC) Brady of Mooresville, N.C., Brad (Gina) Schumer of Poland, Oh, Jeanne (John) Kelly of Palm Beach Gardens, Joe (Mary) Schumer of Weidman, Mich., Jim (Jan) Schumer of Columbus and Patrick (Cathy) Schumer of Westerville; and 21 nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her dear college friend Rosemary Bernardi who stayed with her these last years and Jupiter Hospice. A memorial in her honor will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020