Prince, Karen
Karen Sue Prince, 71, of Hilliard, OH, died peacefully on November 30, 2019. Karen was born in Columbus, OH on September 25, 1948 and was a 1966 Hilliard High School graduate. She was preceded in death by her father William J. George and daughter Amy P. Coy. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Mark; her daughter, Melissa (Phil) Brown; 2 grandchildren, Natalie and Nick Brown; son-in-law, Jason Coy; her mother, Gene Bidlack; sister, Elaine George; brother-in-law, Kevin Prince; sister-in-law, Melanie (Russ) Barbee; nieces, Kara Barbee; Amanda (Scott) Wilkins; nephew, Matt (Courtney) Barbee. Karen loved to be outdoors planting and tending to her flowers, watching her grandchildren's events, and going to the beach. She was a great bowler and a Campfire Girls leader for many years. Her family will receive friends Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-6 pm at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH. Inurnment will be at a later date. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Riverside Methodist Hospital and the Kobacker House for their care. In lieu of flowers, please choose a beautiful flower/plant of your choice to plant in the spring in memory of Karen to make this world a more beautiful place. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019