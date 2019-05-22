Home

Karen R. Watts

Karen R. Watts Obituary
Watts, Karen R.
1952 - 2019
Karen Watts, 66, passed away on May 21, 2019. She was born on August 7, 1952. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl "Tom" Watts Jr., parents Miles and Virginia Brock, several brothers and a sister. She is survived by her son, Lubin (Melissa) Watts; daughter, Kari (Philip) Diamond; granddaughter, Kara Watts; several brothers and sisters and friends. Family and friends will gather on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123 with the Funeral Service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10am. Burial will follow at Jackson Township Cemetery. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019
