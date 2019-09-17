|
Reichart, Karen
1941 - 2019
Karen Ann Reichart, age 78, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Delmore and Florence Hickey, brother Del Hickey. Survived by, children, Deb (Neil) Allison and Mike (Lisa) Reichart; granddogs, Sweetie, Teddy, Petera, Baggie, Emma and Coco; brother, Scott Hickey; sister-in-law, Sharyon Hickey; numerous other family and friends. There will be a gathering of friends at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St., Sunday 2-5 PM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019