Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
740-869-2777
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
View Map
Karen (Kimmel) Scott

Karen (Kimmel) Scott Obituary
Scott, Karen (Kimmel)
Karen Kimmel Scott, age 48, of Glendale, AZ, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Karen was a graduate of Madison Plains High School, Class of 1989. She attained her Bachelor's degree in International Business from Ohio Dominican University and her Master's degree of Global Management from the University of Phoenix. Karen was preceded in death by her mother Nancy Kraft. She is survived by the light and love of her life, her husband, Greg Scott; her parents, Jerry and Vickie Kimmel; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dianne and Jerry Holloway; sisters, Rhonda (Ray) Butz and Jackie (Mike) Lonneman; brothers, Tim (Marcie) Butz, Shawn (Cris) Butz, Rande (Joelle) Rigby and Robert (Tisha) Rigby; her loving nieces and nephews, Nathan Butz, Alex, Gary and Annabel Mack, Malori Asher and Evan and Emma Butz; her special cousin, Becky Ellis; her life-long friend, Teresa Beavers Johnson; and her many cousins and friends. Family will receive friends from 5-7p.m. THURSDAY at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143, (740)-869-2777 and again from 10-11a.m. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2019, where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 11a.m. FRIDAY. Interment will follow the service at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling, OH. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider a memorial contribution to: Cat Welfare Association, 741 Wetmore Road, Columbus, OH 43214, www.catwelfareassoc.org in Karen's memory. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to Karen's family or to share your favorite memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
