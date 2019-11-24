|
|
Shipka, Karen
Karen Lynn Shipka, 52, of Columbus, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Friday November 22, 2019 . Karen was born January 23rd, 1967 to Robert and Donna (Mehall) Shipka. She will be deeply missed by Tom Jefferson, her soul mate. Karen is survived by son Jeremy (Samantha) Shipka mother Donna Shipka, siblings Suzanne (Mike) Barton, Lisa( Bobby) Miller, David (Debbie) Shipka, and many nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her father Robert Shipka. Her favorite hobbies were watching sports, playing board games, and reading. Karen was a Graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, and she was employed at Discovery Learning Center. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday November 26th, 2019 from 2pm-3pm, with services immediately following by Father Tony Davis at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 421. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Columbus Children's Hospital or Ohio University Alumni Association.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019