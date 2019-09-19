Home

Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
614-444-3200
Karen Staten Obituary
Staten, Karen
Karen Staten, passed away on September 16, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1964. Survived by her children, Lavena, Brittney and Anthony Staten; mother, Sharon Grubb; siblings, Diana Lane and Merv Grubb. Joining husband Pete Staten and father Marvin Grubb in Heaven. A viewing will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11AM-12:30PM at The Edwards Funeral Service Chapel, 1166 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 with a service starting at 12:30PM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
