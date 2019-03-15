Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Sue Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Sue Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Karen Sue
1957 - 2019
Karen Sue (Jones, Vest) Wilson, beloved mother and grandmother, 61, passed away March 3, 2019, at Gilchrist Hospice. She is survived by her six children, Jason (Jackie) Vest, Heather (Timothy) Whiteside, Amber Vest, Jennifer (Thomas) Mann, Kara (Benjamin) Hunter, and Victoria (Hugh) Kinsey; and 17 grandchildren, Anthony Vest, Christian Whiteside, Taylor Vest, Katrina Vest, Darian Whiteside, Jordan Vest, Avalon Mann, Jason Vest Jr., Ashton Whiteside, Gage Whiteside, Keyana Hunter, Everett Wheeler, Lilliana Hunter, Emmalyn Kinsey, Ethan Kinsey, Austin Ross, and Thomas Mann III. She was preceded in death by her husband Cleon Woodrow Wilson, her parents Archie L. and Joyce E. Williams, and her dogs Harley Man, Rocko Jabroni, and Buddy Rich. Karen enjoyed having fun, and she loved all things related to Harry Potter, old Westerns, the beach, and pirates. She loved dogs immensely, and will be greatly missed by her dachshund Captain Jack Wilson. Most of all, her favorite pastime in life was spending time and telling stories with her children and grandchildren. Services will be held at Moreland Funeral Home, beginning with a viewing from 2-4 pm, followed by a funeral at 4 pm on Saturday, March 16.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.