Karen Towner Butler
1959 - 2020
Towner Butler, Karen
1959 - 2020
Karen K. (Schnees) Towner Butler, 61 of Galloway passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital West. Born May 26, 1959 in Marysville to the late John R. and Nancy M. (Lowry) Schnees. Karen grew up in the Clintonville area of Columbus before moving to Plain City where she raised her children. She graduated from Whetstone High School Class of 1977. Karen was a member of the Moose Lodge #11. She loved animals, especially cats and squirrels. Karen enjoyed nature and road trips to places like Indian Lake as well as Mackinac Island, Michigan. She adored spending time with her family, especially her children and grandkids more than anything. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by many aunts, uncles and a niece, Tessa. Karen is survived by her devoted husband of 8 years, Anthony "Tony" Butler whom she married on November 3, 2012; loving children, Cory (Mairead) Towner, Katie (Stefhen) Offutt; grandchildren, Evan and Sofia Kay Offutt; siblings, Kathy Acton, Carla Hamby, and Bob Schnees; aunt, Vivian Noggle; faithful companions, Rita and Curve. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 PM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St, Plain City, OH 43064. Due to Covid-19, safe social distancing will be practiced, and masks required. Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA. Visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to leave a special memory.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
