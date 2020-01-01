Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Tabernacle Church of God
1345 Atcheson Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Tabernacle Church of God
1345 Atcheson Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Tucker


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Tucker Obituary
Tucker, Karen
1958 - 2019
Karen Tucker, age 61. Sunrise September 22, 1958 and Sunset December 24, 2019. Visitation 10:00AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Union Tabernacle Church of God, 1345 Atcheson Street. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the Tucker Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -