Tucker, Karen
1958 - 2019
Karen Tucker, age 61. Sunrise September 22, 1958 and Sunset December 24, 2019. Visitation 10:00AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Union Tabernacle Church of God, 1345 Atcheson Street. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the Tucker Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020