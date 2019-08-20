|
Wells, Karen
Karen Kay Wells, 67, of Delaware, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born November 13, 1951 in Columbus to the late Oshie and Bertha (Balling) Wells. Graduate of Dublin High School in 1969. She worked as a secretary at McJunkin Corporation for over 20 years and then at Steer and Gear for over 10 years before her health began to take a toll on her. She was preceded in death by her parents, lifelong significant other Chip Broekhoven, brothers James Watson, and Rick Wells. Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Judy (Kenneth) Stephenson, Kimberly Wells, Brenda (Ike) Wintz, Mary (Alex) Anderson; brothers, Gary (Tammy), Michael, and James Wells; numerous nieces and nephews; and K-9 companion, Ruby. Karen enjoyed bird watching. She was also an avid "Everybody Loves Raymond" fan, and watched each and every one of the shows they produced. Her siblings will remember her as the independent, loyal, and giving person that she was, always putting everyone else first. Friends may call from 4-7pm Wednesday at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where services will be 2:30 pm Thursday. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019