Karen Wright
1937 - 2020
Karen E. Wright, age 83, departed her earthly home for her final flight to her eternal home on November 2, 2020. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on May 9, 1937 to the late Jack and Velma Siegfried. Karen went to Otterbein College for several years, after that she became an airline hostess for TWA. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Sandra and brother Mace. Survived by her husband, of 62 years, Glenn Wright; son, Tom (Kelly) Wright of Columbus and Janice (Phillip) Hilsenkopf of Ridgefield, WA; grandchildren, Austin (Nicole) and Alexandra Wright, Emily and Andy Hilsenkopf; and great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Charlotte and Faith. She is also survived by her sister, Brenda (Bob) Hutnik of Bangor, PA. For over 20 years Karen was a participant with the WHI-Women's Health Initiative program at OSU, a volunteer in the cancer section at OSU, a CAPA usher for over 20 years. She loved gardening, tennis, bridge and biking trips over seas with friends. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com to leave condolences for the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
