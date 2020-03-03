|
|
Young, Karen
Karen M. Young nee Compton, age 79, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, February 29 2020. She was the beloved mother of Theresa (Ed) Busher and Mark (Tracey) Young; and precious grandmother to Nicholas, Laura, Natalie, Joseph, and Matthew Busher and Michael King. Karen was the adored identical twin sister of Carol (Richard) Rinker and is also survived by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends. Karen was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her mother Rosina, and her sister Betty. A graduate of Springfield Catholic Central High School and St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing, Karen worked for most of her professional life in Columbus as a campus nurse at the Pontifical College Josephinum, providing compassionate care to many priests and seminarians. After moving to Dayton, Karen and Bob devoted countless hours to the Incarnation Parish community, as Eucharistic ministers and through their tireless work with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Karen's kind, merciful, and generous heart wasn't just devoted to her family; she truly helped feed the hungry and lived her call as an example of Christian love and giving. Her family and friends will miss her beyond words and will try to carry on the legacy of love and service to others which was embodied in Karen's life. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the St. Leonard's Traditional Assisted Living staff for their care and support. A mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Monday, March 9 at Incarnation Church followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8 from 2-6pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul, envelopes will be available at the church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020