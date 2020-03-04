Home

Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
Karen Young

Karen Young Obituary
Young, Karen
Karen M. nee Compton Young, age 79, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, February 29 2020. She was the beloved mother of Theresa (Ed) Busher and Mark (Tracey) Young; and precious grandmother to Nicholas, Laura, Natalie, Joseph, and Matthew Busher and Michael King. Karen was the adored identical twin sister of Carol (Richard) Rinker and is also survived by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends. A Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Monday, March 9 at Incarnation Church (Centerville) followed by interment at Dayton Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8 from 2-6pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul, envelopes will be available at the church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020
