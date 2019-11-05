|
|
Burtch, Kari
1958 - 2019
Kari Ann (Carr) Burtch, born July 20, 1958 in North Bay, Ontario, Canada, passed peacefully on November 1, 2019 after living with ovarian cancer for three and a half years. Kari, predeceased by her dearly loved father Jabez (Jack) D. Carr; is survived by her cherished husband, William M. Burtch; her mother, Elfrieda C. Carr; her dear sister, Kristi (Jim) Anderson; niece, Natalie; and nephew, Nick; kind sister-in-law, Donna Burtch; nephews, Mark and Grant Jones; as well as many beloved relatives and friends. Having graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1976, Kari went on to graduate from The Ohio State University in 1980 as a dental hygienist. She worked many years in an orthodontic office located both in Dublin, Ohio, and Upper Arlington, Ohio, and enjoyed getting to know the patients, caring for them through treatment, and rejoicing in their end-results along with them. Kari and her husband, Bill, also shared a great love and compassion for animals. Kari and Bill would like to thank the very caring doctors, nurses, emergency room professionals, and staffs at the Riverside Methodist Hospital, the Dublin Methodist Hospital, the Bing Cancer Center, OhioHealth Hospice and the Kobacker House. Kari and Bill were overwhelmed by simple human kindnesses as they faced this cancer, and they would love to thank everyone who supported them and provided comfort to them during this challenging time in their lives. In lieu of flowers, a donation to would be wonderful. Per Kari's wishes there will be no visitation or ceremony. She asks for you to keep joy in your lives, and perhaps surprise someone with, an unexpected act of kindness, a simple compliment or kind word, that brightens their day. Doing that will, in turn bring unexpected joy to you too. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Kari.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019