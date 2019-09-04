|
Andres, Karin
Karin A. Andres, aged 74, Columbus native and long time resident of Upper Arlington, died on August 25, 2019 in Lebanon, Ohio after a long and arduous struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Preceded in death by her parents Marjorie J. (Geary) Klein and Walter C. Klein and by her sister Kay L. Karrer. She is survived by her dearest friend, Kristina Durr; and by her brother-in-law, Carl Karrer; her niece and two nephews, and many cherished cousins scattered far and wide. A 1962 graduate of Columbus North High School, she was a dedicated Buckeye and career employee of Ohio State University, a steadfast devoted daughter, a cheerful friend to many, an incorrigible lover of cats and dogs, and a fun loving Aunt. A graveside service will be held at Obetz Cemetery, 4455 Groveport Rd. on September 14 at 12:30 pm with a reception to follow at Schmidt's of German Village, 240 E. Kossuth St. at 1:30. Karin asks that donations in her memory may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society or to Cat Welfare Association in Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019