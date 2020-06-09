Godby, Karin
Karin D. Godby, age 56, of Columbus, Ohio died June 6, 2020 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital following a long battle with lung and heart issues. She was born on July 31, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Wanda Wine (mother), Dave Wine (stepfather), and Bud Godby (birth father). Karin is survived by her daughter, Brittiany Godby; son, Matthew Link; brothers, Dewayne Godby and Danny Godby; stepsisters, Amy Wine-Elliott and Lori Wine; best friend & self- proclaimed sister, Susan Montes. Karin was a member of Huber Ridge Christian Union. She was the most selfless person. No matter what was happening in her own life, she would put it aside for anyone in need. Karin's all-time favorite past time was drinking coffee at her table with her best friend. She enjoyed reading the Bible, painting and drawing, and just being in the presence of family. Her proudest achievements were being a mother and homemaker, traveling the world, modeling, and being an incredible caretaker for past relatives. A Memorial Gathering will take place Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.