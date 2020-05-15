Karafil, Karin
1940 - 2020
Karin Karafil, 79, of Westerville, passed away on May 13, 2020. Per Karin's request there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. To view Karin's complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.schoedinger.com.
1940 - 2020
Karin Karafil, 79, of Westerville, passed away on May 13, 2020. Per Karin's request there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. To view Karin's complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.schoedinger.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 16, 2020.